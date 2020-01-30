Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. Manhattan Associates posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Manhattan Associates.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.07. 520,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $89.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

