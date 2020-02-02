Manhattan Associates (MANH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MANH stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $47.83 and a 1-year high of $89.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.53 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day moving average is $81.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?