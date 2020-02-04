Manitowoc (MTW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Manitowoc to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Manitowoc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MTW opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $516.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88.

Several research firms have commented on MTW. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

