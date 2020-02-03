Manning and Napier (MN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.34 million. Manning and Napier had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 1.59%. On average, analysts expect Manning and Napier to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MN opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. Manning and Napier has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $2.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manning and Napier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

About Manning and Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

