MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNKD. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of MannKind from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday. Svb Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.83.

MannKind stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 53,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,649. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. MannKind has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.30.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in MannKind by 8.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MannKind by 12.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MannKind by 28.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in MannKind by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 507,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MannKind by 86.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the period. 25.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

