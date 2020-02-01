ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.33-1.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.33-1.41 EPS.

NYSE MAN traded down $2.44 on Friday, hitting $91.49. 925,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,450. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $75.59 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. CL King started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 target price on ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.40.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $219,862.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Burke Patrick 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. Insiders sold 21,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,690 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

