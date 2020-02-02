ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CL King started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 price target on ManpowerGroup and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Shares of MAN stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.49. The company had a trading volume of 925,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,450. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.61. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $75.59 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.36.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,711.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,788 shares of company stock worth $2,171,690. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 415,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 321,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 118,756 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 295,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 259,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,873,000 after purchasing an additional 75,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.