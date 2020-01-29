Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the December 31st total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at $74,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 65.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 75.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.03. 2,160,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,840. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.21. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Featured Story: Buy Rating