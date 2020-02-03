Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives $16.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.93.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 356.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.47. 14,591,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,820,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.34. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors

