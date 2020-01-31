Marathon Oil Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Marathon Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marathon Oil to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.34.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

