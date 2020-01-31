Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 6.3% Higher

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.01, 508,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 106% from the average session volume of 246,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.27.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 561.38% and a negative return on equity of 262.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

