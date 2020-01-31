Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) will report $28.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $30.85 billion. Marathon Petroleum reported sales of $28.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year sales of $132.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.00 billion to $143.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $133.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $120.00 billion to $148.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,313,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.35. 5,277,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,190,173. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.81. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

