Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Releases Earnings Results

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS.

MPC stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,435,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,609. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

