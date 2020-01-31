Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $51.26, but opened at $52.93. Marathon Petroleum shares last traded at $53.59, with a volume of 9,915,047 shares trading hands.

The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average is $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

