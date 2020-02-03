Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $901.41 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50. Marcus has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $44.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marcus by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

