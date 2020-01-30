Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Marine Products has a payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marine Products to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Shares of NYSE MPX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.22. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,752. Marine Products has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $509.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Marine Products had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Marine Products will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

