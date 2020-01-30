MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) EVP Charles A. Cashman Sells 2,656 Shares

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $57,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $455.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MarineMax Inc has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.33 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in MarineMax by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HZO. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Longbow Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

