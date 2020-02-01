MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Short Interest Down 9.8% in January

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Longbow Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.07.

Shares of HZO stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.93. 256,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.91. MarineMax has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $23.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.33 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $57,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,305.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,656 shares of company stock valued at $327,168 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in MarineMax by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in MarineMax by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?

