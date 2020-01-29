Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the December 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,675. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $111.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Braunstein purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 35,072 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after purchasing an additional 229,811 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 115,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRNS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

