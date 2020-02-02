Mark A. Blinn Sells 7,300 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Mark A. Blinn sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $931,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $120.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

