Mark Cutler Acquires 15,000 Shares of Van Elle Holdings PLC (LON:VANL) Stock

Van Elle Holdings PLC (LON:VANL) insider Mark Cutler bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £7,650 ($10,063.14).

Mark Cutler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Mark Cutler bought 12,500 shares of Van Elle stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £5,750 ($7,563.80).

On Wednesday, December 18th, Mark Cutler bought 20,700 shares of Van Elle stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £9,315 ($12,253.35).

Shares of VANL opened at GBX 56 ($0.74) on Friday. Van Elle Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 73 ($0.96). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.07. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 million and a P/E ratio of 14.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Van Elle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

Separately, Peel Hunt increased their target price on Van Elle from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Van Elle

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of services, such as auger displacement piling, cased continuous flight auger piling, continuous flight auger piling, design, drilled piling, drilling and grouting, driven piling, foundation testing, ground investigation, rail sheet piling, specialist piling, rock bolt and netting, rotary bored piling, screw piling, and precast modular foundation services, as well as precast modular signal, gantry, and OLE foundation services; specialist on-track rail, restricted access, and highway GI Services; and services in the areas of geothermal boreholes, and ground anchors and soil nails.

