Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives $1,141.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,141.67.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

MKL opened at $1,175.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,157.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,144.62. Markel has a 1 year low of $950.16 and a 1 year high of $1,216.47.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $13.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.55 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Markel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markel will post 40.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,170.60, for a total value of $292,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,640,489.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,152.56, for a total transaction of $578,585.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,383 shares in the company, valued at $104,171,830.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,902 shares of company stock worth $3,318,534 over the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,519,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,403,000 after buying an additional 35,278 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,915,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

