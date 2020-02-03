Markel (MKL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Markel (NYSE:MKL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Markel to post earnings of $7.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MKL opened at $1,172.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,157.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,144.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Markel has a twelve month low of $950.16 and a twelve month high of $1,216.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,136.50.

In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $280,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,555,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,902 shares of company stock worth $3,318,534. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

