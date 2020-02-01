MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $372.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank from $406.00 to $372.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $322.67.

MKTX traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $354.18. 250,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,977. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 9.47. MarketAxess has a one year low of $209.16 and a one year high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.78%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,394,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,193,819.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total transaction of $6,971,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,522,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $9,237,665. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

