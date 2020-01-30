MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAKSY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92.

About MARKS & SPENCER/S

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

