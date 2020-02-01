Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.17-2.27 EPS.

NASDAQ MRLN traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $19.70. 31,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,101. Marlin Business Services has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

