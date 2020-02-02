Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) and Twin River Worldwide (NASDAQ:TRWH) Critical Comparison

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) and Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Twin River Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Marriott International pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Marriott International pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marriott International has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and Marriott International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin River Worldwide $437.54 million 2.09 $71.44 million N/A N/A Marriott International $20.76 billion 2.21 $1.91 billion $6.21 22.55

Marriott International has higher revenue and earnings than Twin River Worldwide.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of Twin River Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Marriott International shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Twin River Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Marriott International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Twin River Worldwide and Marriott International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin River Worldwide 0 2 2 0 2.50 Marriott International 0 11 4 0 2.27

Twin River Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 21.01%. Marriott International has a consensus target price of $139.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.40%. Given Twin River Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Twin River Worldwide is more favorable than Marriott International.

Profitability

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and Marriott International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin River Worldwide 12.66% 22.17% 7.59% Marriott International 6.28% 134.91% 8.12%

About Twin River Worldwide

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bulgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Westin, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Autograph Collection, Gaylord Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Protea Hotels, Element, and Moxy brand names. As of April 10, 2019, it operated approximately 7,000 properties under 30 hotel brands in 130 countries and territories. Marriott International, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.