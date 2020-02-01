Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $113.64. 27,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,470. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $82.68 and a 52 week high of $116.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.56.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?