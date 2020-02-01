Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.56.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,621,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $82.68 and a one year high of $116.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

