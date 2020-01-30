Marston’s (LON:MARS) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) to a reduce rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 100 ($1.32).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marston’s to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 112.09 ($1.47).

MARS traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 104.30 ($1.37). 1,995,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36. Marston’s has a 1 year low of GBX 92.55 ($1.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 133.80 ($1.76). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 123.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 121.61. The firm has a market cap of $688.76 million and a P/E ratio of -37.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Marston’s’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Marston’s’s payout ratio is presently -2.50%.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet