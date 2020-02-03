Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $271.31.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at $27,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 33,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 39.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,744,000 after purchasing an additional 34,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MLM traded up $8.57 on Wednesday, reaching $272.37. 607,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,498. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $179.84 and a one year high of $281.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: Profit Margin