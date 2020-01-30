Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 23.21%.

MMLP traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. 29,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,173. The stock has a market cap of $151.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.17. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Recommended Story: Range Trading