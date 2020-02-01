Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.67

Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.67 and traded as high as $13.36. Martinrea International shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 240,597 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRE. CIBC cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities downgraded Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$974.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$862.20 million. Research analysts expect that Martinrea International Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Company Profile (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

