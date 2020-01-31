Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $101.00

Marwyn Value Investors Ltd (LON:MVI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.36), with a volume of 4000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.38).

The stock has a market cap of $71.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 117.95.

About Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI)

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

