Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,010,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the December 31st total of 15,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $47.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,339,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,648. Masco has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 73,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,374.34. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $922,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,740.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,461 shares of company stock worth $18,872,415 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 418,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 90,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth $1,356,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Masco by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 8,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus restated a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.24.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol