Masco (NYSE:MAS) Given “Reduce” Rating at Argus

Masco (NYSE:MAS)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by Argus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

MAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. Masco has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $49.90.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,031,311.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,106,293.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $3,965,952.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,818,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,461 shares of company stock worth $18,872,415 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1,817.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Masco by 18.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

