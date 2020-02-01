Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $530.77 Million

Brokerages expect that Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) will report $530.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $541.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $521.20 million. Masonite International posted sales of $528.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $552.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.92 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 2.55%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura upped their target price on Masonite International from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $96,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Masonite International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 139.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,062. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average of $62.48. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $80.20.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

