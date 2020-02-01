February 1, 2020
Latest News

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $530.77 Million

John Highviewby John Highview

Brokerages expect that Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) will report $530.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $541.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $521.20 million. Masonite International posted sales of $528.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $552.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.92 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 2.55%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura upped their target price on Masonite International from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $96,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Masonite International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 139.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,062. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average of $62.48. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $80.20.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

See Also: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

John Highview

View all posts by John Highview →

You might also like

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.97

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.37

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.50

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *