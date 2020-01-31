MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.84 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for MasTec in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $5.84 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price objective on shares of MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

MTZ stock opened at $58.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.36. MasTec has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

In related news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,778.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MasTec by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 62,154 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 11,517.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 3,478.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 275,512 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $2,525,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

