Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Short Interest Update

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MHH stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.54 million for the quarter.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

