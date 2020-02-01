Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.37 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MA. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.35.

Shares of MA stock opened at $315.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $323.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $327.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $308.11 and a 200-day moving average of $285.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total transaction of $2,099,466.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,924,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,156,485,976.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 336,143 shares of company stock valued at $105,317,623. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

