Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Insider Gilberto Caldart Sells 20,964 Shares

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) insider Gilberto Caldart sold 20,964 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.20, for a total value of $6,649,780.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $320.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.61. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $197.66 and a 52-week high of $327.09. The firm has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

