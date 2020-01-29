Mastercard (MA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Mastercard to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mastercard to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MA stock opened at $315.77 on Tuesday. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $197.66 and a twelve month high of $327.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $326.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.17.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.51, for a total transaction of $2,077,896.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,947,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,842,614,949.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 288,283 shares of company stock valued at $89,231,591. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

