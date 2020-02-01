Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MA. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mastercard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $335.35.

Shares of MA stock traded down $8.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,585,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,515. Mastercard has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $327.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.84. The company has a market cap of $323.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,143 shares of company stock worth $105,317,623 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

