Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Earns Overweight Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Mastercard (NYSE:MA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $370.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $336.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.35.

MA opened at $324.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $323.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.63 and a 200-day moving average of $284.84. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $327.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.53, for a total value of $12,351,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,486,567 shares in the company, valued at $35,734,789,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 336,143 shares of company stock valued at $105,317,623. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 81.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Mastercard by 353.4% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.6% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

