Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Posts Earnings Results

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $320.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.61. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $197.66 and a 1 year high of $327.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,149 shares of company stock valued at $96,463,335 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.60.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

