Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $347.00 at Raymond James

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.35.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $315.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.02. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $327.09. The company has a market capitalization of $323.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total value of $2,099,466.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,924,726 shares in the company, valued at $31,156,485,976.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,143 shares of company stock worth $105,317,623 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after acquiring an additional 297,230 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 24.4% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 40.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,361,000 after buying an additional 51,321 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

