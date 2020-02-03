Mastercraft Boat (MCFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mastercraft Boat to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $17.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $331.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. Mastercraft Boat has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCFT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

