Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Down to $15.29

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.68, but opened at $15.29. Matador Resources shares last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 2,678,498 shares traded.

MTDR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $139,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $468,854 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 35.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,245,000 after acquiring an additional 880,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,832,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,404,000 after acquiring an additional 288,152 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 72.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 454,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 191,063 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 140,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 123,781 shares in the last quarter.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level