Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTCH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Match Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.22. 1,798,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,377. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.19. Match Group has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 293.15%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 2,628.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,053,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $15,712,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds