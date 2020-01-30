Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Raised to $87.00 at Barclays

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Match Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $83.96 on Tuesday. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.35 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.19.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Match Group had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 293.15%. The business had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,680,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Match Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Match Group by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

